One-minute silence for Pahalgam terror attack victim’s observed at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid

For the first time, one minute of silence was observed at Kashmir’s mosque Jamia Masjid against a terror incident. Mirwaiz said as per the Islamic calendar, it is the 36th martyrdom anniversary of his father Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and seventy others who lost their lives on this tragic day. (File)

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is head preacher of the Jamia Masjid, condemned the killing of innocent tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq posted in a post on X and paid tribute to victims of the terror attack.

“Today, after more than one month, authorities allowed me to come to Jama Masjid. Repeatedly, I am barred from delivering the Friday sermon and offering prayers here, which, while being condemnable, is cruel to me and all those who come here to listen to the sermon, and to all Muslims of the valley who are deeply upset by such measures. I once again ask the authorities to desist from pursuing the approach of bans and bars.”

“Sadly, during this time, we had to witness a terrifying incident which has left our hearts bleeding. The manner in which a carnage was carried out—more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families—is shocking and chilling beyond belief. We strongly condemn it. Who better can understand the pain and grief of loss to the families of those affected than a people who have suffered it for decades and still continue to,” he said.

Mirwaiz further said as per the Islamic calendar, it is the 36th martyrdom anniversary of his father Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and seventy others who lost their lives on this tragic day.

“Our hearts go out to these families who will never see their loved ones again and our prayers are with them. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and homes to outsiders, especially tourists. Known for our hospitality to visitors, people of Kashmir once again upheld the tradition of outreach, help, and humanity in this distressing time. Being left helpless, locals helped those at the spot to flee, even at the risk to their own lives, in which pony operator Adil Hussain lost his life. We pay homage to this brave young Kashmiri who gave the ultimate sacrifice of life while saving that of others.”

Mirwaiz said that others rushed the injured, some even on their backs, trekking miles to hospitals. “Kashmiris, in every manner, reached out to help the distressed tourists, as can be seen in videos where tourists are thanking them for opening up their homes to them, giving them food and free taxi rides to airports and other destinations, and even providing emotional support. People observed a complete shutdown, held spontaneous and silent protests, and candlelight vigils in memory of those killed in this horrific manner. The people of Kashmir send a strong message of their total disapproval of such actions and their solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved by standing shoulder to shoulder with them.”

Mirwaiz however said a large section of mainstream media, with its communal rhetoric of hate directed against Kashmiris, has made Kashmiris across India vulnerable, forcing hundreds to leave cities and towns, especially the students, causing great distress to their families and to all of us. “I appeal to the concerned governments in different states of India to ensure the safety of our students and all other Kashmiris. I also ask the authorities to allow me to visit the injured in hospitals and to the house of Adil Hussain to pay my condolences to the family of this brave heart.”