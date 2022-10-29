Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One-month-old boy rescued from open fields in Y’nagar

Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:29 AM IST

The baby was rescued by some locals after they heard him crying and informed the police, who in turn called childline officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A nearly one-month-old boy was found in open fields in Yamunanagar’s Kail village on Thursday night. He was rescued by some locals after they heard him crying and informed the police, who in turn called childline officials. Dr Anju Bajpai, district coordinator of childline, said that the child was admitted at civil hospital in Yamunanagar. “Doctors said that the baby was recently operated near his private parts and was having a major infection, which requires multiple surgeries. They are suspecting that this may be the reason why he was abandoned by his parents,” she said. A case has been registered.

