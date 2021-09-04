Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One-time settlement offer for HSIIDC allottees
chandigarh news

One-time settlement offer for HSIIDC allottees

The board of directors of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has approved a one-time settlement scheme for clearing the dues towards plot cost, enhanced cost, maintenance charges and extension fees by the allottees of plots
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The decision in this regard was approved by the board of directors of the HSIIDC in a meeting under the chairmanship of V Umashankar, principal secretary to the chief minister. (iStock)

The board of directors of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has approved a one-time settlement scheme for clearing the dues towards plot cost, enhanced cost, maintenance charges and extension fees by the allottees of plots.

HSIIDC managing director Anurag Aggarwal said the scheme will benefit nearly 300 industrialists.

The scheme aimed at allowing the existing allottees of industrial, residential, group housing, institutional and commercial housing plots to clear the entire default amount on account of plot cost, enhanced cost and maintenance charges in one go on or before September 30.

Aggarwal said 25% waiver of overdue interest and 100% waiver of penal interest will be given to such allottees.

The decision in this regard was approved by the board of directors of the HSIIDC in a meeting under the chairmanship of V Umashankar, principal secretary to the chief minister.

It was also decided that the scheme will be applicable for allottees of the HSIIDC, industrial estates transferred from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and industries department, subject to modification that cut-off date for charging interest/delayed interest will be June 30, 2021.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neighbour, aide gangrape 16-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Emblems of Empowerment: Stitch by stitch, she designs a secure future for women

Punjab assembly meets to mark 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur

Panchkula polyclinic now offers C-section delivery services
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP