Onion price doubles in a week in Chandigarh

In just seven days, the price of onions has shot up by 100% at the city’s apni mandis, going up from ₹35 per kg on October 23 to ₹70 per kg on October 29.

In Chandigarh, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board at the Dadumajra apni mandi, Harpreet Singh said onion price had increased daily over the past week, except between Saturday and Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The price rise is being attributed to shortage in supply of kharif onions from Maharashtra, country’s top grower, which is affecting other states as well.

Amid the rising prices, the Union government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 a tonne ( ₹67 a kg) on onion exports between until December 31 to ensure domestic availability.

“Exports on onion is free. MEP of $800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Costing same as golden apples, lemons

At ₹70 per kg, the price of the kitchen essential is same as that of golden apples and lemons, and even more expensive than papayas and pears, which are both priced at ₹60 per kg. A dozen bananas are also available at ₹50 per kg, cheaper than a kilo of onions.

Among vegetables too, onions are the most expensive. Carrots are being sold at ₹70 per kg, okra at ₹60, bittergourd at ₹50 and cauliflower at ₹35.

Other kitchen staples are also cheaper, with potatoes costing ₹25 per kg and tomatoes ₹30 per kg.

“Because of heavy rains during monsoon this time, the supply of onions has been affected. The consumption of onions also increases in the festive season in October/November, coinciding with the wedding season. If supply doesn’t improve, their price can increase further,” said Harpreet, adding that locally grown onions were also in short supply, while traders, noticing the shortage had started stockpiling onions, which will make matters worse.

Wholesale prices up too

Even the Sector 26 Grain Market, the wholesale price of onions was ₹60 per kg on Sunday, as per auction recorder Rashwinder Singh.

“The wholesale price was ₹65 per kg on Saturday, but came down slightly after fresh supply on Sunday. A week back, it ranged between ₹25 and ₹30 per kg,” he added.

Rashwinder added that while supply from Maharashtra was awaited, onions from places like Alwar in Rajasthan may help stabilise the prices.

Though onions from Afghanistan are also brought into the market, locals prefer the Indian onion more due to the former’s bland taste and large size. The light coloured onion from Nashik in Maharashtra is considered the best, eliciting more demand compared to the dark red onions from Alwar and consequently is also priced higher.

Even in 2019, before the advent of winter, onion price had reached an all-time high of ₹120 per kg, also amid supply issues from Maharashtra.

