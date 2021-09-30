Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Online admissions to Chandigarh’s engineering colleges begin today
chandigarh news

Online admissions to Chandigarh’s engineering colleges begin today

Online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh start from September 30
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE (Main) scores for engineering courses at five institutes. (HT FILE PHOT)

The joint admission committee (JAC) will start online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from September 30.

The registrations will close on October 13. The admissions will be given on the basis of JEE Main 2021 scores.

The admissions for bachelors of engineering, bachelors of architecture and integrated BE (chemical) and MBA courses for the 2021-22 academic session will also be conducted.

Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE (Main) scores for engineering courses at five institutes—Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University Campus, UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by a spot round. The candidates need to register online at chdenggadmissions.nic.in and pay the registration fee, which is refundable.

Students are required to upload requisite documents with the application. The details regarding eligibility conditions, documents to be uploaded and fee details can be seen on the website. The online mode of admissions has been extended to all the categories this year.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Protest over land compensation: Sukhbir Badal, other Akali leaders marching to CM’s residence detained in Mohali

PSPCL waives off arrears worth 350 crore in Ludhiana

Covid: 16 new cases surface in tricity area, active cases cross 100 again

Will make Ludhiana ‘Manchester of the world’, Arvind Kejriwal tells industrialists in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP