Online fraud | Panchkula woman taken for ride on pretext of Char Dham chopper services
A Panchkula resident lost ₹2.2 lakh to an online fraudster while looking for a helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra with her family.
Complainant Seema Gupta, an entrepreneur by profession, said that she came across a website “chardhamhelicopterservice.com” through a simple Google search and submitted her contact details there.
Following this, she got a call from a man who identified himself as Anshuman and claimed that he was an agent of Pawan Hans Ltd, and based in Dehradun Phata.
“He asked me to send my details on his Whatsapp number so that he could send me the quotation for the trip for four people. We were told to pay 50% of the ticket charges in advance and the remaining amount two days before the chopper ride,” she stated in the FIR.
“He issued four helicopter tickets on WhatsApp after taking our Aadhar card, Passport and Covid vaccination details. Later, another relative expressed her wish to join us on the trip following which I contacted the accused again. He gave me details of a separate bank account, which got me suspicious. When I asked him why he was changing the bank accounts, he got agitated,” Gupta further stated.
She then cross checked with HDFC, PNB and RBL banks’ branches in Panchkula, where officials told her that the accounts to which she made the payments are not registered in the name of Pawan Hans. The accounts belong to private persons, she was informed.
She said she has deposited ₹2,20,000 in different accounts between April 1 and 23.
The woman further stated that with the help of the cyber cell and mobile companies, she found out that the phone number from which she received the calls were operating from Bihar, and the SIMs were purchased from West Bengal.
The woman told the police that she asked the accused to refund the money, but he blatantly refused and asked her to deposit the full amount.
She added that she is still receiving calls from the accused.
A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Panchkula’s Sector 14 police station on Wednesday.
Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste
Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee. In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.
Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.
Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked
A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday. In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya's parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step. The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari
Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday. The victim's father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.” The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code.
Nod to promulgation of income tax ordinance by Himachal cabinet
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for promulgation of Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022, from the current financial year. The cabinet had in its last meeting held on April 8 decided that ministers and MLAs will pay income tax on their salaries themselves. Earlier, the income tax of the members of legislative assembly and ministers was paid by the government.
