Only 16 takers for 76 leftover EWS seats in Chandigarh’s schools

After the UT education department recently issued a notice for leftover 76 vacant seats reserved for EWS students in 18 private unaided schools of the city, the education department has received only 16 responses.

The entries were opened between August 16 and 22 and seats could be applied through Google forms. Confirming this, officials of the district education officer (DEO)’s office in Sector 19 said, “The demand for these seats depends on the schools where the vacancies have been announced. People tend to apply to more popular schools while those who don’t get admission there end up joining government schools.”

Officials added that a similar trend was also seen in leftover seats in the EWS admissions in 2020: 74 seats were vacant in nine schools of the city, however, only around 20 applications were received at the time.

UT director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We had announced these admissions through various mediums to ensure people were aware of them. We have closed the admissions for now and won’t be extending the last date to apply.”

Brar added that he will also review whether people were facing difficulties applying or whether they were facing any problems from the school’s side.

Director of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Atul Khanna, said, “Since the session for entry level classes has started already, it is possible that kids are already enrolled in school or they were not aware that another session of admissions had been announced. Once admissions for entry level classes for the new session starts, people will start applying again.”

While there are no vacant EWS seats at his school, Khanna said that they enrol around 40 kids under the EWS category every year for which the school directly receives between 200-300 applications.

In private unaided and recognised schools, 25% seats are reserved for EWS students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. For EWS admission, the annual income of the family needs to be less than ₹1.5 lakh and an income certificate issued by the administration has to be provided.