Amid the rapidly rising cases, 81% of the total Covid beds at tricity hospitals have been filled as of Thursday, with Panchkula having run out of ICU beds.

Of the 379 Covid beds in Panchkula, 45 are dedicated to critical cases. But, all were taken as of Thursday. A total of 15 ICU beds are at the civil hospital, 14 at Paras Hospital, 10 at Alchemist Hospital and six at Ojas Hospital. Overall, 296 Covid beds are occupied at these hospitals and BRS Dental Hospital, leaving only 22% vacant.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said they will be arranging 100 oxygen beds in a day, and they had also approached the state government to provide more BiPAP ventilators.

Only 19% Covid beds vacant at Chandigarh tricity’s hospitals

Worst-hit in the tricity, Mohali has 713 beds for Covid patients in various government and private hospitals, but only 12% are available, as 626 have been taken. Among these, 216 beds are for ICU patients, of which 193 are occupied.

Apart from the civil hospital in Phase 6, Fortis Hospital, Max Hospital, Grecian Hospital, Ivy Hospital, Sohana Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Cheema Hospital and Shalby Hospital have also been roped in for Covid care in the district.

“We have also tied up with Chandigarh University for 200 beds, which can be upgraded to 1,000 should the need arise. We have ample facility to cater to the increasing cases, but increasing recoveries are also leaving beds vacant,” said Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

In Chandigarh, PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMCH-48 and GMSH-16 have 676 Covid beds, of which 504 are occupied, a vacancy of 25%. Another 108 patients are isolated at Covid Care Centres at Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Sector 46 and Sood Dharamshala.