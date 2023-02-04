Only 22 permanent ‘safai sevaks’ in 3,943 primary schools in Punjab: RTI

MOHALI

There is acute shortage of safai sevaks in government primary schools across Punjab.

According to information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, it was revealed that there are only 227 regular posts of safai sevaks in 3,943 primary schools. Surprisingly, of the sanctioned posts, only 22 have been filled, reveals the RTI reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Bedi said according to the information he received, the total number of primary schools in Punjab is 12,826. He said that he had asked for information regarding cleanliness of all schools, but he received data for only 3,943 of them.

He said in the information, it has been stated that 295 safai sevaks have been appointed in 3,943 schools on temporary basis.

“In the RTI reply, it has been told that there are a large number of bathrooms built in primary schools, mostly through the central government grant, but there is no arrangement for cleanliness and they are cleaned by the students themselves,” he said.

Bedi said the state government is not issuing grants to any primary school for cleaning arrangements and it is being managed by the primary school management.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.