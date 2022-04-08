Only 26% in 12-14 age group got Covid jab in Ludhiana
With the reopening of schools, the health department is gearing up to intensify the inoculation drive for children.
Out of the targeted 1,09,086 population of 12 to 14 years age group in the district, the department could only offer the first jab to 26 percent of the population.
While the vaccination programme for students above 15- to 17- year- old started on January 3, the inoculation drive for 12- to 14- years- old, which have received a lukewarm response so far, began on March 16.
The students were stated to be the driver of the virus during the deadly second Covid wave. Due to this reason, the health department is laying emphasis on increasing the number of inoculations among students.
The state nodal officer for Covid, Dr Rajesh Bhasker, said, “The inoculation of students was less as schools remained closed following the third Covid wave and due to examination. With the reopening of school, we are looking forward to increase the inoculation among students.”
Sharing further details, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, said soon the number of inoculation camps in schools will be increased so that more and more children could be vaccinated. Further, parents will also be encouraged to send their children for a vaccine jab,Dr Singh said.
He said the vaccines are safe and approved by Who (World Health Organization) following intensive clinical trials and not a single incident was reported where the health of any person deteriorated after vaccination.
Out of the targeted 1,78,952 population between 15 to 17 years of age, a total of 1,09,086 have received jab. While 1,09,347 have got the first dose and the remaining 36,140 have received the second jab till April 7. Similarly, out of the 1,09,086 children, 28,407 have recovered from the first dose.
Candidate’s name is Mamata, not Supriyo: Abhishek tells Ballygunge voters before polls
With a large section of Muslim voters in Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly constituency reacting adversely to the Trinamool Congress fielding former Union minister Babul Supriyo for the April 12 by-polls, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the real candidate is chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the candidate is not Babul Supriyo, the name is Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek added.
Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg
The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.
Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines
VARANASI Many local people staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil here in protest against the hike in prices of essential medicines. They demanded that price hike should be withdrawn. A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted to sub divisional magistrate Udaybhan Singh in Rajatalab. The government should not allow hike in price of essential medicines at this point of time.
Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray
Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.
Punjab: At 2.6%, wheat purchase by private players belies hopes
Against the Punjab food and civil supplies department's expectations of private players purchasing a considerable share of freshly harvested wheat crop as the rabi procurement season began on April 1, the trends in the first week are not too encouraging. According to the procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by traders. It comes to a paltry 2.6%.
