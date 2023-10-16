Only 34% of paddy lifted as millers strike continues against FCI guidelines

The ongoing rice millers strike, engaged in milling non-basmati varieties for the government agencies, has caused a glut-like situation in the mandis across the state with 66% of the paddy yet to be lifted.

Farmers sit on sacks of paddy rice at Bhagtanwala Grain Market in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The millers went on an indefinite strike from October 10 against the Food Corporation of India (FCI) guidelines regarding the acceptance of only fortified rice kernels (FRK). Rice is fortified by adding a micronutrient powder that sticks to grains in layers with a vitamin and mineral mix in the form of a coating. FRKs blended with custom-milled rice (CMR) in a specific ratio are supplied for public distribution as part of the Centre’s plan to tackle malnutrition and reduce nutrient deficiency.

As paddy arrival is gaining momentum, the slow lifting due to the strike by the millers in several districts is worrying the procurement authorities.

Procurement authorities say the situation is pushing the mandis towards a glut-like situation as 66% of the paddy is lying in mandis across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Mandi Board data states that of 23.68 lakh tonnes that has reached the purchase centres till October 15, only 7.83 lakh tonnes or 34% have been lifted to date.

Officials of the food and civil supplies department said millers are staying away from work in several districts and the situation may turn worse if the rice milling operations are not resumed soon.

“Paddy harvesting has begun in most parts of the state and its arrival is expected to reach a peak in a week’s time. If the rice millers continue with the protest, mandis will soon run out of space. Temporary storage space is being created to accommodate paddy arriving in mandis,” said an official engaged in the procurement, who did not wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Procurement of non-basmati varieties commenced on October 1 and during the first 15 days, 96% of paddy was purchased in the mandis but the stir has hit the lifting.

Of the 22.70 lakh tonne purchased to date, 22.37 lakh tonne was procured by the government agencies and farmers sold their 33,000 tonnes of produce to the private players.

Out of 22 districts, a total of 17 have more than 50% paddy awaiting lifting.

To date, Tarn Taran has reported a maximum arrival of 2.90 lakh tonnes and 2.81 lakh tonne was purchased. But, till the October 15 evening, 80% paddy was waiting to be lifted. Similarly, out of 2.36 lakh tonnes that arrived in the mandis of Patiala, only 29% was lifted till Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy director food and civil supplies Munish Narula attributes slow lifting to strikes by mandi labourers, arthiyas and now millers.

“We hope for normalcy in the operations soon. Availability of gunny bags is ample, and there is no dearth of resources,” said Narula.

Punjab Rice Millers Association president Tarsem Saini said on Sunday that the strike would continue unless the Centre and Punjab government do not resolve their demands.

“We demand the Centre to roll back the rule where millers are blamed for nutrient imbalance in the milled rice. The millers source fortification material from the agencies prescribed by the government and the FCI is holding the former responsible if the nutritious value is not according to the requirements. The millers’ role is only to blend and they cannot be blamed,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saini pointed to another issue and said that following the Punjab government’s push nearly 150 entrepreneurs invested ₹5 crore each to set up rice mills in spite of the recent flood situation, but the power authorities are not releasing them electricity connections on a few procedural issues.

“Punjab chief minister should intervene and support the investors as they have secured all necessary permissions and no objection certificates. Millers should not be held responsible as we are fighting to safeguard our interests with valid reasons,” said Saini.

Saini said that out of the Centre government’s requirement of 500 million tonnes of milled parmal rice for the Public Distribution System (PDS), Punjab is the single largest state that contributes nearly 100 tonnes annually to the central pool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Initially, a few millers in Tarn Taran and Amritsar were milling rice but now they have also been taken on board and the milling operation would be completely stopped until our demands are met,” said Saini.

GFX:

Procurement factfile

Total arrivals till Oct 15 23.68 lakh tonnes

Purchased by govt agencies 22.37 lakh tonnes

Pvt players 33,000 tonnes

Lifted 7.83 lakh tonnes

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!