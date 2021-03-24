Only 58% health workers vaccinated in Mohali

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Mohali district continues to witness a poor response as only 58% health workers have received the jab. Even the response from senior citizens has not been very encouraging.

In Mohali, vaccines are being administered at 40 private hospitals and 31 government hospitals.

As many as 13,979 health-care workers got themselves registered for the first dose, but only 8,127 received the jab. Even for the second dose, out of total 8,127 health workers, only 3,825 beneficiaries came forward.

As many as 8,910 front-line workers registered themselves, but only 6,912 got the first dose, which is around 75%; for the second dose, out of a total 6,912, only 1,706 got the second dose, which is 25%.

The vaccination drive for health-care workers began on January 15; for senior citizens, it began from March 1.

On the other hand, as many as 16,594 senior citizens got their first dose, while 2,861 persons aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities were administered the vaccine in the last three weeks.

‘There is some mistrust among beneficiaries’

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said, “We are repeatedly requesting them to come and get the vaccine, but I think there is some mistrust among beneficiaries and now we are preparing them mentally to get the jab.”

She further said that there is no target for senior citizens, but the response was not encouraging despite the city having a good literacy rate.

Dr Rajendra Bhooshan, in-charge for Covid-19 vaccine in Mohali, said, “Though the drive is picking up, it is still not to the expectation and potential of the district. People are taking it casually and with the rising cases of Covid-19, I urge the residents to come forward as the vaccine is safe and without any side-effects.”