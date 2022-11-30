Only 8% job seeker registered with Chandigarh employment exchange placed in 8 years

Even though rising unemployment has been a hot button issue in the region for decades, the Regional Employment Exchange, has only been able to place 8% of the applicants registered with it over the last eight years.

As per records, as many as 20,171 people registered themselves with the employment exchange between 2015 to 2022), of which just 1,811 were placed.

An IT professional, Parveen Kumar, who had registered with the employment bureau in 2020, says, “I had applied for the post of data entry operator, but so far, I have not received any calls from the bureau. I reached out to the officials several times over the last two years, only to be told to be patient.”

Subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Nitish Singla, who holds additional charge of regional employment officer, chalked up the low placement rate to applicants applying for government jobs directly. “Applicants registered with us also apply directly as vacancies for government jobs are advertised in newspapers as well.”

Set up around five decades ago, the Regional Employment Exchange in Sector 17, acts as a bridge between employers and potential employees within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh. It caters to both the government and private sector for jobs from peon to managerial levels.

The primary function of the employment exchange is to sponsor applicants against notified vacancies, to provide vocational guidance and counselling,and to collect information from the establishments in the organised sector under the Employment Market Information Programme of National Employment Service. The employment bureau, which has 29 employees, has been allotted a budget of ₹2.5 crore per annum.

Work ‘in progress’

Year Registrations Placements

2015 4,122 0

2016 3,131 106

2017 3,030 125

2018 2,588 475

2019 2,585 408

2020 1,521 572

2021 1,870 6

2022* 1,324 119

Total 20,171 1,811

*Till November 28

