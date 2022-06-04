Op Bluestar anniv: SGPC slams AAP govt for turning Amritsar into fortress

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday condemned the Punjab government for turning Amritsar city into a fortress in view of the Operation Bluestar anniversary, which will be observed at the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, on June 6.

“The government is creating an atmosphere of fear while this day is very serious and painful for the Sikh qaum (community). Every year on this day, the qaum assembles to commemorate its martyrs, and therefore, the government should not present this occasion as fearsome,” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

Briefing the media about decisions taken during the apex gurdwara body’s executive committee meeting, he also urged all Sikh organisations and community to mark the Operation Bluestar anniversary in a united way.

Four companies of paramilitary forces — two each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) — besides the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed in Amritsar after the Aam Aadmi Party government sent a request to the Centre. Besides, Punjab Police personnel are also deployed in the city in huge numbers.

SGPC to limit use of siropas

The SGPC executive committee has decided to limit the use of “siropas” (robe of honours) in gurdwaras. “In future, rules will be made for giving ‘siropas’ inside gurdwaras, as part of the Panthic tradition. At large, the use of ‘siropa’ will be avoided,” said Dhami.

The panel also decided to continue annual scholarships to Amritdhari students at its educational institutions, and gave the nod to pay the education fees of about 150 Sikligar and Vanjara Sikh children in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “Last year, we gave about ₹63 lakh to Amritdhari Sikh students as scholarships from Class 6 to postgraduation,” said Dhami.