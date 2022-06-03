Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Op Bluestar anniversary: Bir bearing bullet mark put up for display at Akal Takht

The bir will be put up on display daily from morning to evening till June 5. The arrangement has been made for the “sangat” to see the bullet that had hit this holy “saroop”. The bir was struck by a bullet during the Op Bluestar in 1984. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put the bullet-hit bir of Guru Granth Sahib on display at Sri Shaheed Ganj Baba Gurbaksh Singh Gurdwara located at the rear side of Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex. The bir was struck by a bullet during the Operation Bluestar in 1984.

This is the second consecutive year when the SGPC has put up the holy bir for the “sangat” to have “darshan”. It was also done last year during the tenure of the then SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The bir will be put up on display daily from morning to evening till June 5. The arrangement has been made for the “sangat” to see the bullet that had hit this holy “saroop”.

Giani Rajdeep Singh, granthi of the Golden Temple, performed the service of adorning this holy “saroop” at the gurdwara and the information about the relics was shared with the “sangat” by Giani Gurmukh Singh, head granthi of the Akal Takht.

The head granthi said, “The bullet-hit holy saroop is a truth that tells the picture of the atrocities perpetrated on the community.”

Former senior vice-president of the SGPC Surjit Singh said, “The then Congress government gave deep wounds to the Sikhs by attacking Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib in June 1984. It is important to apprise the coming generations about the brutal assault carried out by the then government.”

