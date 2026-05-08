Op Sindoor demonstrated nation’s unshakeable will: Himachal governor

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta lauded the valour, professionalism, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta. (File)

The governor said, “Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation — it was a resolute declaration to the world that India will never bow before the forces of terror. Our brave sons and daughters of the Armed Forces struck with precision, purpose, and absolute professionalism. On this first anniversary, the nation salutes their courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the motherland.”

The governor urged citizens across Himachal to observe this day as a day of pride, gratitude, and renewed national resolve, reiterating that India’s fight against terror will go on and that the nation will always defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people — decisively, professionally, and with the utmost responsibility.

Atal Tunnel gives Lahaul-Spiti a new identity in devp and tourism

Governor visited the Atal Tunnel on Thursday and said that the tunnel is a remarkable example of modern engineering and advanced technology, which has opened new opportunities for development and connectivity in the Himalayan region.

On his tour of Lahaul-Spiti and Manali, the governor received detailed information from BRO officials about its construction, safety systems and operations.

The governor said the project reflects the strong determination and visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the tunnel is not merely an engineering structure, but also a symbol of India’s strategic strength, the development of border areas and improved public convenience.

During the visit, the Governor also toured Sissu Lake and Sissu Waterfall.