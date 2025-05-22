Op Sindoor exposed Pakistan true face: Haryana Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the state police are thoroughly investigating into the cases of spying and that directions have been issued to conduct a comprehensive probe into the individuals involved in the espionage cases. **Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after meeting Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, chief minister said that he also briefed the PM regarding the ongoing development works and schemes in Haryana.

A government spokesperson said that Saini called on PM Modi to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor and express his gratitude to the army.

In response to a question, the chief minister said that Operation Sindoor has exposed the true face of Pakistan to the entire world. While Pakistan was attempting to defame India, PM Modi unmasked its role in promoting terrorism on the global stage, said Saini adding that Prime Minister has sent a strong message that “blood and water cannot flow together.”