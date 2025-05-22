Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Op Sindoor exposed Pakistan true face: Haryana Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after meeting Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, chief minister said that he also briefed the PM regarding the ongoing development works and schemes in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the state police are thoroughly investigating into the cases of spying and that directions have been issued to conduct a comprehensive probe into the individuals involved in the espionage cases.

**Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
**Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after meeting Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, chief minister said that he also briefed the PM regarding the ongoing development works and schemes in Haryana.

A government spokesperson said that Saini called on PM Modi to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor and express his gratitude to the army.

In response to a question, the chief minister said that Operation Sindoor has exposed the true face of Pakistan to the entire world. While Pakistan was attempting to defame India, PM Modi unmasked its role in promoting terrorism on the global stage, said Saini adding that Prime Minister has sent a strong message that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Op Sindoor exposed Pakistan true face: Haryana Saini
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On