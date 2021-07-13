Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / OPD services in Mohali hit as doctors go on strike
chandigarh news

OPD services in Mohali hit as doctors go on strike

All OPD services, operation theatres, laboratories, blood banks, and X-ray departments remained closed throughout the day in all the government hospitals of the district, leaving patients in the lurch
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The Joint Government Doctors Coordination Committee has decided to boycott health and veterinary services from July 12 to 14. (HT Photo/For representation only)

Medical services remained affected in Mohali as government doctors went on a strike on Monday, opposing the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations of delinking non-practising allowance (NPA) from the basic pay.

The decision to boycott health and veterinary services from July 12 to 14 was taken by the Joint Government Doctors Coordination Committee (JGDCC), which constitutes members of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) and is supported by the Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association, Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association and Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association.

All OPD services, operation theatres, laboratories, blood banks, and X-ray departments remained closed throughout the day in all the government hospitals of the district, leaving patients in the lurch.

Apart from the urban hospitals of Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi and Banur, there was a complete strike in the health centres of Boothgarh and Gharuan, where doctors and the health staff jointly organised protests.

While addressing the media, Dr Manohar Singh, general secretary of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, criticised the state government’s decision to reduce the non-practising allowance of Punjab government doctors.

He said, “State government is playing delaying tactics by not taking the matter seriously.”

