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Kharar-Landran road: Open drain a nightmare for motorists

The road serves as a key link connecting Kharar to Landran, Chandigarh, and several residential societies and institutions; consequently, it carries a heavy volume of daily traffic, including school buses and office commuters

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:28 am IST
By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
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Even after repeated complaints and incidents of vehicles falling into an open side drain, the Kharar–Landran road continues to witness long traffic snarls, with commuters navigating a stretch that remains dug up, uneven and without any traffic management.

An open drain running along the road remains uncovered at several points and continues to pose a risk to commuters. (HT Photo)

The road serves as a key link connecting Kharar to Landran, Chandigarh, and several residential societies and institutions; consequently, it carries a heavy volume of daily traffic, including school buses and office commuters.

On the nearly 2-km stretch, one side of the carriageway is still under construction, forcing vehicles onto a single usable lane. The remaining stretch, riddled with potholes and uneven surface, slows movement and creates bottlenecks through the day.

While authorities had earlier laid interlocking tiles on a portion of the road near Shivalik City, the relief remains limited to that stretch only. The rest of the road continues to remain broken, with exposed mud and damaged surface affecting movement.

An open drain running along the road remains uncovered at several points and continues to pose a risk to commuters. Residents said vehicles are still falling into it. “Nothing has changed. Vehicles still fall into the drain that have no covers or warning. One vehicle fell into the drain this week only,” said Ranbir, one of the residents.

Residents and daily commuters have demanded that authorities complete the pending work, repair the damaged stretch, cover the drain and deploy traffic personnel to regulate movement. Meanwhile, SDM Kharar, Gurmeet Singh said, “Tenders have been allotted and we’re trying to get the work done soon. We’ll talk to the authorities to deploy traffic officials for the commuters.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharar-Landran road: Open drain a nightmare for motorists
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