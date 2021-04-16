Open to imposing weekend curfew, says Chandigarh admn amid Covid surge

From imposing weekend curfew to bringing back the odd-even system for shops in the city, the UT administration is considering a slew of options to rein in the surging Covid-19 cases in the city.

Closure of apni mandis, gyms, spas, cinemas and malls is also on the table, while restaurants may be allowed to provide only take-away service.

A complete ban on social, cultural and religious events may also be considered, besides change in staffing pattern at offices, such as allowing only 50% strength.

Stating that all options were being considered, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “We will take a call on the measures to be taken in the meeting scheduled on Friday.”

The administration is also working out the modalities for distribution of free food and accommodation for migrant labourers in case weekend curfew is enforced.

On Tuesday, UT had reintroduced weekend closure at Sukhna Lake and had also shut down Rock Garden on all days. The night curfew was also extended – now being enforced from 10pm to 5am, instead of 10.30pm to 5am. In the neighbouring districts of Mohali and Panchkula, the curfew is from 9pm to 5am.

It was in September last year, when the administration had ended the odd-even system for shops and markets in the city.

As part of the fresh measures, the restriction on visitors at the Deputy Commission’s office may be introduced at other offices as well. “It can be a total ban on visitors or restricted entry so as to minimise rush in offices,” said a UT official.

Special vaccination camps

Urging resident welfare bodies to persuade eligible people to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the adviser said the defaulters should be named and shamed.

“Any group, association or society can approach the administration with a list of 100 eligible people for a special camp in the area. Ambulances are also available for free pick-up of old and disabled persons,” said Parida.

Box: 12 more areas sealed

The UT administration on Thursday declared 12 more micro-containment zones in the city, taking their number up to 134. On Tuesday, the administration had notified 57 such zones. Three areas were sealed in Sector 7, two each in Sectors 38 and 49, and one each in Sectors 27, 39, 46, 51 and 40.