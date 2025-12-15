Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Operation Hotspot Domination: Haryana Police raid 803 locations, arrest 173 accused

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 06:12 am IST

In its statewide crackdown on organised crime and narcotics trafficking, Haryana Police conducted raids at 803 identified hotspots linked to drug peddling, illegal gambling and criminal activities under “Operation Hotspot Domination” on Saturday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
A police spokesperson on Sunday said that the coordinated operation led to the arrest of several absconding offenders. During the crackdown, police arrested 173 offenders and registered 75 fresh cases under various provisions of law. These included three cases under the Arms Act, in which four accused were convicted for possessing illegal weapons. Additionally, 39 fugitive criminals who had long evaded arrest were finally captured. Haryana Police also shared 30 intelligence reports with neighbouring states to dismantle inter-state crime networks, while Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were issued against absconders hiding abroad.

Police recovered cash, narcotics, illegal vehicles, two country-made pistols, one handgun, and five live cartridges during the raids. A total of 28,68,430 in cash was seized, including 20 lakh from Palwal and 8 lakh from Sirsa district. Anti-narcotics teams also recovered 453 gm heroin, and 12.12 kg of ganja, while vehicles used in criminal activities— two cars, four motorcycles, three scooters/Activas, one e-rickshaw, along with seven mobile phones and SIM cards — were also seized.

The spokesperson said that the Cyber Police Station (NIT) in Faridabad cracked a major 1.38 crore stock market investment fraud. The accused had duped the victim through a fake WhatsApp group and a fraudulent VIP Trading App. Following a technical investigation, police arrested Hemant (23), a resident of Datia, Madhya Pradesh, whose account had received 12.78 lakh from the scam. The accused has been remanded to three days of police custody for further interrogation.

In another cyber fraud case, the Cyber Police Station (Central) busted a ‘Prepaid Telegram Task’ scam in which a victim was duped of 9.34 lakh under the guise of ‘work from home’ earnings. The accused, Karan Meena and Ravindra, both residents of Sikar, Rajasthan, lured victims with fake Google Maps rating tasks. Ravindra has been remanded to two days’ custody while Karan has been sent to judicial custody. According to the police spokesperson, several members of the gang have already been arrested earlier, and efforts are underway to trace the main masterminds behind these cyber networks.

