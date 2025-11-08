Opposition flays Punjab government’s plan to hand over civil hospitals to private firms

The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for its proposal to hand over four district civil hospitals to private players under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The proposal has triggered protests from healthcare workers and unions, who say it will pave the way for the privatisation of public health services. (HT File)

HT had on Friday reported that discussions were underway to partner with private firms for the management and operation of several government-run civil hospitals.

The opposition parties accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of “selling out” the state’s public health infrastructure instead of improving it.

The proposal has triggered protests from healthcare workers and unions, who say it will pave the way for the privatisation of public health services.

Former Congress MLA Hardial Kamboj criticised the move, alleging that the government had already weakened primary healthcare by setting up Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) at the cost of existing dispensaries and was now “ruining secondary healthcare” by leasing out hospitals.

“First, they destroyed primary healthcare by opening AACs, and now they are ruining secondary healthcare by handing it over to private players. Instead of strengthening public healthcare, the government is shifting its responsibility to private entities,” Kamboj said.

He also pointed out that the government had promised to establish 16 new medical colleges in its first budget but “not a single one has materialised so far.”

SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the government of attempting to privatise public assets.

“After land, it’s now government hospitals. Next, it will be schools and colleges. The Akali Dal condemns this move and will oppose it tooth and nail,” Badal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The AAP government, however, maintained that the proposal is intended to improve efficiency and enhance patient care, dismissing allegations of privatisation.