Ludhiana: Opposition leaders target govt over compensation money

Opposition leaders chided the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for announcing ‘too less’ compensation to the kin of the victims of the gas leak tragedy and the injured.

NDRF teams during rescue operation after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT file Photo)

The Punjab government has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

The opposition leaders demanded that the government should announce at least ₹10 to 20 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The leaders also demanded that except from giving compensation to the families of the victims, the government should promise free education to their children.

Senior Congress leader and former chairman of Punjab large industrial development board Pawan Dewan demanded a judicial inquiry in the gas leak tragedy.

He also said that the compensation announced by the government is too less. “Children were orphaned due to the tragedy. The government should announce compensation keeping their future in mind,” he said.

RK Yadav, general secretary of Samajwadi Party, said that by announcing ₹2 lakh as compensation, the government has played a cruel joke with the kin of the victims. The government should increase the compensation to ₹25 lakh.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) district president Ramesh Ratan and general secretary Vijay Kumar said that ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the victims was not acceptable.

The leaders also demanded free education for the children of the victims.