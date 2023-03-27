Ops Akraman-V: Over 1,300 persons arrested as part of drive against criminals in Haryana

The Haryana Police, under a special drive to clean up the crime and criminal elements across the state, successfully conducted a series of coordinated raids and arrested 1,334 persons in the last 24 hours. The Haryana Police, under a special drive to clean up the crime and criminal elements across the state, successfully conducted a series of coordinated raids and arrested 1,334 persons in the last 24 hours.

Director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said under the special drive ‘Operation Akraman-V’, about 565 first information reports (FIRs) were registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Arms and Excise Act.

The DGP said that the police department has been collecting specific intelligence on criminal activities, including the trafficking of illegal arms, narcotic substances and illicit liquor. About 1,400 teams comprising 7,620 police personnel conducted coordinated raids starting early morning of March 26 till evening on crime and criminals. The element of surprise and simultaneous targeting of criminals at multiple locations led to very encouraging results, he said.

“A total of 80 illegal firearms and 40 cartridges were seized. Similarly, 52.704kg of ganja, 29.8 grams of heroin, over 35 kg of poppy husk, 595 grams of opium, 19.76 grams of smack, 14 grams of sulpha, 2.488 kg of charas, 1,222 prohibited tablets and 62 capsules were recovered,’’ the DGP said.

During the raids, the cops also nabbed five most-wanted offenders carrying cash rewards. Police have also arrested 218 proclaimed offenders, 39 bail jumpers and 16 accused involved in heinous crimes during the special drive.

In a crackdown on bootleggers, the cops confiscated 271 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 4,288 bottles of country-made liquor, 685 bottles of beer, 238 bottles of illicit liquor and 1,366 litres of lahan. The police have also recovered cash over ₹2,30,870 from the accused arrested under Gambling Act.