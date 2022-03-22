Oral Health Week: Lecture on dental health awareness in Ludhiana
As part of Oral Health Week being celebrated at Civil Hospital, lecture on dental health awareness was held on Sunday.
An exhibition and lecture were presented regarding dental health awareness and hygiene maintenance, especially during pregnancy and postpartum period, by Dr Amritraj Bahl and Dr Rimple Garg.
Proper brushing technique was demonstrated by dental hygienist Dr Sonia.
Dr Behal said maintaining hygiene during pregnancy and postpartum period is among the major causes of tooth problems among women, adding that in certain traditions, the women are asked not to brush teeth for 40 days after the delivery of the child which leads to dental problems.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics