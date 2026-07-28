Orange alert: Brace for heavy rain in Chandigarh today

The city, which received 40.8 mm of rain till 8.30 am on Monday, is set to witness heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert.

The minimum temperature also fell to 25.4°C, a drop of 1.4°C over the past 24 hours. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Orange is the second most severe colour-coded weather warning, after red, that indicates heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. The alert is issued for increased risk of flooding of streets, roads and sensitive areas, causing traffic disruption, power outages, etc.

The maximum temperature on Monday saw a 2.2°C fall to 34.8°C after rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. However, humidity peaked at 92% during daytime and the minimum remained 64%.

The minimum temperature also fell to 25.4°C, a drop of 1.4°C over the past 24 hours. The temperature is likely to fall to 33°C on Tuesday after rain and remain stable at that level for the next three to four days.

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{{^usCountry}} The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 25°C and 23°C over the next few days. Since the onset of monsoon season from June 1, the city has recorded 289.9 mm of rain till Monday which is 23.7% below the seasonal average for the corresponding period. The normal seasonal rainfall for June and July in Chandigarh is 359.6 mm of rain. In July, the city has so far recorded 225.6 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall for the month is 224.2 mm. Although July has already surpassed its normal monthly rainfall, the cumulative seasonal rainfall since June 1 remains below normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 25°C and 23°C over the next few days. Since the onset of monsoon season from June 1, the city has recorded 289.9 mm of rain till Monday which is 23.7% below the seasonal average for the corresponding period. The normal seasonal rainfall for June and July in Chandigarh is 359.6 mm of rain. In July, the city has so far recorded 225.6 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall for the month is 224.2 mm. Although July has already surpassed its normal monthly rainfall, the cumulative seasonal rainfall since June 1 remains below normal. {{/usCountry}}

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