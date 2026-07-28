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Orange alert: Brace for heavy rain in Chandigarh today

Orange is the second most severe colour-coded weather warning, after red, that indicates heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 08:47:36 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The city, which received 40.8 mm of rain till 8.30 am on Monday, is set to witness heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert.

The minimum temperature also fell to 25.4°C, a drop of 1.4°C over the past 24 hours. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The minimum temperature also fell to 25.4°C, a drop of 1.4°C over the past 24 hours. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Orange is the second most severe colour-coded weather warning, after red, that indicates heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. The alert is issued for increased risk of flooding of streets, roads and sensitive areas, causing traffic disruption, power outages, etc.

The maximum temperature on Monday saw a 2.2°C fall to 34.8°C after rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. However, humidity peaked at 92% during daytime and the minimum remained 64%.

The minimum temperature also fell to 25.4°C, a drop of 1.4°C over the past 24 hours. The temperature is likely to fall to 33°C on Tuesday after rain and remain stable at that level for the next three to four days.

 
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