OSD appointed without advertising post, Punjab admits in HC

IPS Malhotra, officer on special duty (OSD) to the director general school education (DGSE), Punjab, was appointed without advertising the post in 2017, the state government has admitted before the high court.

The affidavit by DGSE further reveals that though the initial salary approved was ₹30,000 per month, Malhotra is withdrawing ₹53,000 from the funds meant for the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab. He has also been provided an official car.

Even as his appointment is not against a cadre post, Malhotra was also entrusted with 60 inquiries against various employees of the department. These details have been submitted following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions on the plea of a school principal, Himachali Devi.

The petitioner had approached the HC in June 2021 while seeking transfer from Ferozepur to Mohali on the verge of her retirement. During the hearing, it had come to light that two departmental probes were pending against her and were being probed by Malhotra.

The court had passed the order seeking details about the OSD’s appointment on July 22, but in the next two hearings, the department had sought time to comply with the directions. The affidavit in question was finally filed for the hearing on October 13.

The affidavit filed by DGSE Isha Kalia stated that the petitioner was transferred to a Ropar school in July 2021. Also, the two inquiries instituted against the petitioner earlier in the year and being headed by Malhotra were transferred to another official on July 29.

Both these developments took place after the court sought details about Malhotra’s appointment.

‘In view of DGSE’s workload’

Malhotra’s appointment was made for one year on August 14, 2017, with an order of the then DGSE, but the approval of the executive committee, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, was obtained post facto during a meeting on April 12, 2018. He was appointed with the approval of the competent authority and the approval was obtained from the then education minister, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit said that the OSD was appointed on contractual basis keeping in view the DGSE’s workload, although it does not mention when the proposal was made and admits that the post was not advertised.

“It is submitted that the post of OSD was although not advertised as it was not regular sanctioned budgeted post, the decision was taken after the approval of the competent authority,” the department reasoned, adding that Malhotra himself submitted the resume and was considered owing to his qualification as an MBA with a vast experience as the general manager of Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

Heading various probes against employees

On April 18, 2018, Malhotra was also posted as the assistant project director of the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab and his salary was fixed at ₹50,000 per month, to be drawn from the society’s funds. He was also given the facility of a vehicle. Later, he got a raise of ₹ 3,000 in June 2019, according to the affidavit.

The record submitted in the HC reveals that Malhotra was entrusted with probes against department employees from Class-3 posts to teachers and principals and even district education officers besides many other high-ranking officials.

While 24 probes are pending, inquiry reports have been submitted in 37 cases. The department has claimed that Malhotra is not being paid anything for conducting the probes, but any other official appointed for the purpose is given ₹10,000-15,000.