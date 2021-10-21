Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Our government clear on spending people’s money on people’s welfare: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces chair at GNDU after Sikh warrior Baba Jiwan Singh at an annual grant of ₹5 crore; says safai karamcharis to get weekly offs besides gazetted holidays
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during a state-level function on the occasion of Balmiki Jyanti in Amritsar.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 01:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that his government was crystal clear in its approach on “spending people’s money on people’s welfare”.

The remark by the CM, who was attending a state-level function to mark the Balmiki Jayanti, was seen as a dig at those blaming his government for giving freebies at the cost of the state exchequer.

He announced an annual budgetary grant of 5 crore for the existing Bhagwan Balmiki Chair at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. In recognition of the “immense contribution” of the Balmiki community in the overall development of Punjab, the CM also announced to set up a chair after legendary Sikh warrior Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita), a devout companion of Guru Gobind Singh.

The CM said the upcoming chair would also be given an annual grant of 5 crore to undertake extensive research on the teachings and philosophy of the iconic warrior.

Channi said that over 1 lakh vacant posts in different departments will soon be filled purely on the basis of merit in a fair, impartial and transparent manner. He cautioned the aspirants and their parents against giving money to unscrupulous elements for securing jobs illegally. Also, the CM announced that safai sewaks (sanitation workers) will get weekly off besides all gazetted holidays on a par with other government employees.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh said the decision of Congress high command to elevate Channi as CM reflects the party’s visionary approach and idea of social justice. Deputy chief minister OP Soni lauded the “pro-poor initiatives” by Channi as CM.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of state-of-the-art Panorma in the Bhagwan Balmiki Tirath Sthal complex at a cost of 25 crore.

Congress MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Mohammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

