Oustees quota plot allotment in Panchkula: Haryana CM orders FIR, recommends CBI probe
Ordering the registration of a criminal case and a reference for a CBI probe, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 19 also instructed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran administrator (HQ) to file an FIR in connection with the missing original file.
HSVP chief administrator and secretary, Home -1, will prepare the case in prescribed pro forma (for CBI probe) and compliance should be ensured before September 5, said the order issued by the chief principal secretary to CM, DS Dhesi.
A similar decision on the file --- for referring the alleged irregularities in plots allotments to the CBI --- was also taken by the CM on June 1, 2020. It, however, never materialised, and curiously, the file pertaining to the matter went missing.
Panchkula MLA had flagged ‘irregularities’
Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is also Panchkula MLA, had pointed out discrepancies, violation of rules and regulations in the case. The Speaker in representations of 2016 and 2020 to the CM said as per the March 2012 HSVP advertisement, applications were invited from the oustees whose land was acquired for Sector 2 and 6 of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula whereas the plots were allotted to some other oustees – of Sector 1, 3, 5, 5-A and 5-B of MDC.
“The screening committee in its meeting held on July 18, 2014, considered applications of 129 oustees against which 49 applicants were found eligible. As against 49 eligible applicants, a draw was held only for 13 applicants. In fact, the office had put up a list of 10 plots of one kanal each and 21 plots of 10 marlas each whereas it appears from the proceedings on the file that only 13 slips were put for just allotting as many plots to applicants. As per an October 29, 2015 noting (after holding of draw on September 8, 2015), it is recorded that the documents of only 10 applicants were found to be correct. The draw committee should have considered all 49 applicants. Also, allottees of nine plots sold off their plots to other persons residing at far-away places in other states within 10 days,” the Speaker wrote alleging misuse of power.
IAS officer Verma had also sought CBI probe
An IAS officer, Sanjeev Verma, who was the HSVP administrator, Panchkula, when the draw was organised, had also sought a CBI probe into the matter. Verma, in a 2020 communication to the principal secretary to the chief minister, wrote that allegations of irregularities levelled by the Speaker were false.
“The undersigned (Sanjeev Verma) had already made a request in 2016 for a CBI probe following which HUDA chief administrator sent the matter to the CM,” Verma wrote in his communication.
The officer also wrote that the allegations that Panchkula MLA was pressuring HUDA authorities for allotment of a plot in Sector 6, MDC, Panchkula, to Kiran Manchanda --- the real sister of DP Soni, personal assistant to Gupta --- despite not being eligible, should also be investigated by the CBI. Verma wrote that whether the 13 plots allotted to farmers under oustees policy were “usurped by bureaucrats, politicians or property dealers at throwaway prices” be also probed by the CBI.
-
False implication in terror cases: Govt pays ₹14.85 lakh relief to Amritsar man
Amritsar: Following a local court order five months ago, the Punjab government paid ₹14.85 lakh to member of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation, Sarabjit Singh Verka, as compensation for illegitimately framing him in two terror cases. Punjab Police had framed Verka in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
-
DC orders probe into collapse of British-era Chakki rly bridge
Pathankot deputy commissioner Harbir Singh on Wednesday ordered a probe into the collapse of around a century-old British-era railway bridge over Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, amid the talk that the bridge has collapsed due to illegal mining on the riverbed and “the government did not take measures to stop it”. Upstream areas of the river witnessed heavy rainfall and cloudburst that caused repeated flash floods.
-
HC asks Punjab to probe how drug-related files went missing
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to investigate how files pertaining to orders passed by a trial court and high court in a drugs case went missing from official records in Ferozepur. The matter pertained to a drugs seizure case in which a first information report (FIR) was registered against one Balwinder Singh on February 19, 2016, at the Ferozepur Cantt police station.
-
I-T dept raids pharma company across states
Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of income tax department conducted simultaneous raids on over 30 premises of Gurmail Brothers - pharmaceutical company in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh among other areas - on Wednesday. The Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. With its headquarters in Ludhiana, raids were conducted at shops of the group in Pindi street, Model Town, near DMC and CMC hospitals, Pakhowal road etc.
-
Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%
Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442. The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.
