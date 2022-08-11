Outcome of HP assembly polls will set future course of the country’s politics: Pratibha

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said that the outcome of state assembly elections will decide the further course politics in the country.

She said the Congress will adopt its manifestoes as policy documents if voted to power. “Assembly elections in the state would decide the condition and direction of the country’s politics,” she said in a statement issued here.

Pratibha said the poll results of three assembly and one Mandi Lok Sabha seat sent a big message across the country. “The government was forced to admit that price rise was a big issue in the elections,” she added.

The HP Congress chief said the wave of change in Himachal Pradesh started with four by-elections. She said that the Congress has manpower, whereas the BJP has been trying to influence people with money and power.

She said the Jai Ram government has failed on every front in the state. “Time has come when people should bid a farewell to the BJP government,” she added.

People have a lot of expectations from the Congress, whose main objective is to fulfil those, she said.

Pratibha expressed satisfaction over her meeting with the All India Congress Committee observers and other leaders of the party appointed for the state assembly elections and said the workers, including Congress leaders, in Himachal were looking forward positively to the polls. There is a lot of enthusiasm, she added.