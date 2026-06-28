Outgoing Army chief reviews combat readiness of 14 Corps

The outgoing chief of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday, reviewed operational preparedness and combat readiness of the Leh based Fire and Fury Corps in strategic Ladakh region.

The COAS also called on LG VK Saxena and discussed strengthening civil–military cooperation, fostering closer coordination between administration and armed forces. (@adgpi)

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The information was relayed via X by the ADGPI-Indian Army. “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, infrastructure development and ongoing initiatives to enhance surveillance, mobility and integrated operational capabilities,” it read.

During the visit, the COAS commended all ranks of the Corps for their exceptional professionalism, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment while operating in one of the world’s most challenging terrains.

He exhorted them to remain mission-focused, operationally agile and ever prepared to meet emerging security challenges.

The COAS also called on LG VK Saxena and discussed strengthening civil–military cooperation, fostering closer coordination between administration and armed forces, re-employment of Agniveers in the UT administration and advancing collective efforts for peace, stability and development in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} He had also honoured veterans with the Veteran Achievers Award. They were Colonel Tondup Wangail (Retd), Major Rinchen Dolma Kolto (Retd), Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Sonam Morup (Retd), Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Tashi Chhepal, VrC (Retd) and Naik Ghulam Haider (Retd). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had also honoured veterans with the Veteran Achievers Award. They were Colonel Tondup Wangail (Retd), Major Rinchen Dolma Kolto (Retd), Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Sonam Morup (Retd), Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Tashi Chhepal, VrC (Retd) and Naik Ghulam Haider (Retd). {{/usCountry}}

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Through their selfless initiatives, the awardees have transformed healthcare delivery in remote regions of Ladakh, expanded outreach to ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, promoted skill development and self-reliance, secured land and welfare measures for veteran families, strengthened community welfare, and provided steadfast support to veterans requiring medical care.

General Dwivedi is scheduled to retire from the post of Chief of the Army Staff on June 30. General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff on June 30, 2024, succeeding General Manoj Pande.

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