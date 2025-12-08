Over 11,000 power theft cases in Ludhiana mark 36% dip this year

Amid crackdown on electricity pilferage, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has reported a sharp decline in power theft cases across Ludhiana this year. Official records indicate that the corporation detected 11,755 power theft cases in the district by the end of October, marking a nearly 36% drop. During the same period last year, the district had seen 18,367 cases. Doing away with the NOC requirement for new connections has contributed to the decline in electricity theft cases, says PSPCL official.

Reportedly, the decline in thefts comes despite more connections being checked this year. From April to October, PSPCL officials inspected 1,31,195 electricity connections, significantly higher than the 1.01 lakh inspections carried out last year.

Explaining the steep fall, power officials have attributed it to the state government’s decision to do away with the requirement of no objection certificate (NOC) for residents of illegal colonies. Earlier, a large share of power thefts originated from these colonies, where people unable to obtain legal meter connections, due to lack of NOCs often relied on kundi (hook) connections, they added.

According to the official data, Ludhiana west circle has recorded the highest number of power theft cases with 4,636 incidents, closely followed by the Ludhiana east circle which reported 4,616 cases. Similarly, the Khanna circle reported 1,268 cases, while the suburban circle accounted for 1,235 cases.

Meanwhile, in terms of areas, Janta Nagar emerged as the biggest hotspot for power theft, recording a staggering 2,230 cases. It was followed closely by Sunder Nagar, which reported 2,038 cases while Model Town accounted for 1,301 incidents.

Taking stringent cognisance of power theft, the PSPCL has imposed fines totaling ₹18.42 crore, based on the severity of the offences. Of this amount, the corporation has already recovered ₹13.86 crore from the defaulters.

In terms of penalty distribution, the Ludhiana East Circle covering major industrial zones such as Focal Point and Sunder Nagar topped the list with ₹7.73 crore in fines. It was followed by the Ludhiana west circle with ₹6.38 crore, and the suburban circle with ₹2.52 crore.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said, “We are regularly conducting intensive checks to curb power theft across Ludhiana. The state government’s move to waive off the NOC requirement has encouraged more consumers to opt for legal connections, which has directly contributed to the decline in theft cases.”