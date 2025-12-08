Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 11,000 power theft cases in Ludhiana mark 36% dip this year

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 06:30 am IST

Of ₹18.42-crore penalty imposed, ₹13.86 crore has been recovered; 11,755 cases were recorded till October; the number was 18,367 during last year’s corresponding period

Amid crackdown on electricity pilferage, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has reported a sharp decline in power theft cases across Ludhiana this year. Official records indicate that the corporation detected 11,755 power theft cases in the district by the end of October, marking a nearly 36% drop. During the same period last year, the district had seen 18,367 cases.

Doing away with the NOC requirement for new connections has contributed to the decline in electricity theft cases, says PSPCL official.
Doing away with the NOC requirement for new connections has contributed to the decline in electricity theft cases, says PSPCL official.

Reportedly, the decline in thefts comes despite more connections being checked this year. From April to October, PSPCL officials inspected 1,31,195 electricity connections, significantly higher than the 1.01 lakh inspections carried out last year.

Explaining the steep fall, power officials have attributed it to the state government’s decision to do away with the requirement of no objection certificate (NOC) for residents of illegal colonies. Earlier, a large share of power thefts originated from these colonies, where people unable to obtain legal meter connections, due to lack of NOCs often relied on kundi (hook) connections, they added.

According to the official data, Ludhiana west circle has recorded the highest number of power theft cases with 4,636 incidents, closely followed by the Ludhiana east circle which reported 4,616 cases. Similarly, the Khanna circle reported 1,268 cases, while the suburban circle accounted for 1,235 cases.

Meanwhile, in terms of areas, Janta Nagar emerged as the biggest hotspot for power theft, recording a staggering 2,230 cases. It was followed closely by Sunder Nagar, which reported 2,038 cases while Model Town accounted for 1,301 incidents.

Taking stringent cognisance of power theft, the PSPCL has imposed fines totaling 18.42 crore, based on the severity of the offences. Of this amount, the corporation has already recovered 13.86 crore from the defaulters.

In terms of penalty distribution, the Ludhiana East Circle covering major industrial zones such as Focal Point and Sunder Nagar topped the list with 7.73 crore in fines. It was followed by the Ludhiana west circle with 6.38 crore, and the suburban circle with 2.52 crore.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said, “We are regularly conducting intensive checks to curb power theft across Ludhiana. The state government’s move to waive off the NOC requirement has encouraged more consumers to opt for legal connections, which has directly contributed to the decline in theft cases.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 11,000 power theft cases in Ludhiana mark 36% dip this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Power theft cases in Ludhiana have sharply declined by nearly 36% this year, with PSPCL reporting 11,755 incidents compared to 18,367 last year. This decrease follows the state government's removal of the NOC requirement for illegal colonies, prompting more legal connections. PSPCL imposed fines totaling ₹18.42 crore, recovering ₹13.86 crore from offenders.