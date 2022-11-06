Over 150 corrupt officials arrested this year: VB

: The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested more than 150 corrupt officials, including class 1 and 2 officers this year.

The VB initiated 143 trap cases during the present year.

Director general of state vigilance bureau Shatrujeet Kapur, who presided over a felicitation function related to vigilance awareness week, said that VB has two toll-free numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064 and a WhatsApp number 094178-91064 for lodging complaints against corruption.

Complaints can be sent on email address svbhqrs@gmail.com, svb@nic.in and dgsvb@nic.in.

Kapur said that the bureau was felicitating the complainants so that more citizens can contribute to the fight against corruption.

The DG honoured the complainants by giving ‘samman patras’ for lodging complaints against corrupt officials demanding bribe.

“The complainants played a major role by exposing the name of corrupt officials. It is not easy to complain because there are a large number of corrupt persons in the society and the complainant has to face many pressures till the disposal of the case,” he said.

