Over 17 lakh voters to decide fate of 43 candidates in Ludhiana today

As many as 17,58,614 voters of Ludhiana parliamentary constituency will decide the fate of 43 candidates who are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday where voting will be held at 1,843 polling booths from 7 am to 6 pm. Polling staff with EMVs machines on eve of the Lok Sabha election in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who is also the district election officer (DEO), said that there are 17,58,614 electors in the parliamentary constituency of Ludhiana, including 9,37,094 male, 8,21,386 female, 134 third genders, 66 overseas voters and 10,502 PwD voters, who would exercise their right to franchise on June 1.

Sawhney oversaw the dispatch of polling parties from different centres at SRS Polytechnic College, KVM School, Khalsa College for Women, and Government College for Girls. She mentioned that around 25,000 employees have been assigned duties for conducting the poll in a free, fair, and transparent manner, along with 1,843 polling parties dispatched to polling booths.

She exhorted the entire election staff to perform their duties diligently so that voters can cast their votes smoothly and in a hassle-free manner. She stated that all of them have a huge responsibility to complete the entire exercise peacefully. She assured the polling parties of every kind of support.

The district election officer said that elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate polling parties and voters in the polling booths. Special arrangements include tents, chairs, sweetened cold water, fans, desert coolers, wheelchairs, and ramps have been made. Furthermore, 89 model polling booths, nine pink polling booths, 18 green polling booths, and one polling booth especially for PwD have been set up under Ludhiana parliamentary constituency.

Sawhney encouraged voters to set a new record of turnout by coming out in massive numbers to cast their votes on the election day.