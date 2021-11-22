Over 18 crore land records digitised in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday made 24 modern revenue record rooms functional at 22 district headquarters, besides Chandigarh. About 18.5 crore land records have been digitised in the first phase.

An official spokesperson said in the near future, the state government will integrate the digitised land record into the state government website www.jamabandi.nic.in

The spokesperson said the land records were kept in files and the record rooms were also not maintained properly. Also, citizens have to go through the cumbersome procedures to obtain copies of their land records by personally visiting the tehsil offices and patwaris time and again.

The records were also prone to theft, fire incidents, termite and insect attacks in the absence of proper storage system. They could also be tampered with by mischievous elements, he added.

Additional chief secretary, revenue, Sanjeev Kaushal said hence it was decided to adopt a system wherein these records are preserved for longer time. Now the land records have been scanned, digitised, indexed and preserved electronically, he said.

Simultaneously, in order to preserve the original physical land record, there was a need to maintain them as well. This necessitated the physical modern revenue record rooms which will not only be used for the physical storage of records but also have computerised system for cataloguing, indexing for the process of access and retrieval of these records effectively, as and when required.

The spokesperson said that a three-tier verification process was proposed to eliminate the chances of discrepancies in the scanned data.