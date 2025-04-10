Menu Explore
Over 18 lakh pilgrims visited Shakti Peethas in Himachal during Navratri

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Apr 10, 2025 01:20 PM IST

According to the data shared by the police, a maximum of 7.82 lakh devotees visited the Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district during the just-concluded Navratri festival.

More than 18.85 lakh pilgrims visited the Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh during the just-concluded Navratri festival, police said on Thursday.

Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur saw a footfall of over 3.20 lakh devotees during the just-concluded Navratri festival, police said on Thursday. (HT File)
Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur saw a footfall of over 3.20 lakh devotees during the just-concluded Navratri festival, police said on Thursday. (HT File)

According to the data shared by the police, a maximum of 7.82 lakh devotees visited the Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district, followed by Mata Bala Sundri temple in Sirmaur (3.42 lakh), Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur (3.20 lakh), Baglamukhi temple in Kangra (1.30 lakh), Chintpurni temple in Una (1.23 lakh), Brijeshwari Devi temple (96,850) and Chamunda Devi temple (89,000), both in Kangra.

Traffic data showed that 15,481 heavy motor vehicles, 66,996 light motor vehicles, and 55,718 two-wheelers entered these temple towns during the period, a statement issued by the police headquarters here said.

The Navratri festival was from March 30 to April 6.

