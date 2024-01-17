Over 19k mutation cases settled in special camps, says Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa

As many as 19,258 mutation cases were settled in the special camps organised by the revenue department on Monday in all tehsils and sub-tehsils of the state. Revenue minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa

In the two camps, more than a total of 50,700 cases have been settled. Earlier a special camp was held on January 6, in which 31,538 cases were resolved, according to revenue minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa.

Jimpa personally visited the camps at Balachaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Patiala on January 15 to inspect the progress. He also interacted with the people about the functioning of camps. Similarly, he visited Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Phillaur, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana East and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Tehsils on January 6.

Giving details, Jimpa urged the people to raise any issue regarding the works done in the revenue office at any level by sending a written complaint on WhatsApp helpline number 8184900002, while the NRIs can send complaints on 9464100168.

As per reports received on Monday late night, the maximum number of mutation cases 3,528 were settled in Ludhiana district in the second camp, followed by 508 cases in district Amritsar; 353 in Barnala; 623 in Bathinda; 646 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 733 in Fazilka; 386 in Faridkot); 409 in Ferozepur; 1,233 in Gurdaspur; 1,456 in Hoshiarpur; 996 in Jalandhar;

444 in Kapurthala; 197 in Malerkotla); 636 in Mansa; 433 in Moga; 934 in Patiala; 551 in Pathankot; 856 in Rupnagar; 1,227 in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar; 501 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar; 1458 in Sangrur); 593 in Muktsar; and 557 in Tarn Tarn district.