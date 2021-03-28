Over 2,000 jail inmates in Haryana get parole extension

The Haryana government has decided to allow extension of parole or interim bail to 2,017 convicts and undertrials, facing trial for offences which stipulate maximum imprisonment of up to seven years or those sentenced up to seven years. The extension will be till May 31.

These convicts and undertrials were earlier released under the orders of a high-powered committee. The decision was taken during the 13th meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of Punjab and Haryana high court’s justice Rajan Gupta.

A home department spokesperson said the committee also reviewed reports submitted by the jail authorities regarding surrender of convicts under Phase 1, 2 and 3 in the meeting. “It was found that of 879 convicts, 851 had surrendered, eight were given extended parole by the HC, one was released prematurely by the government, 11 had died, and eight are absconding,” the spokesperson said.

The committee directed the undertrials to seek regular bail in accordance with law, if they are so advised. It has also allowed Covid-19 vaccination to all inmates eligible under the criteria fixed by the central government on voluntary consent.

On account of difficulties being faced by the jail authorities in conducting interviews, the committee has accepted the recent proposal of the prisons department for holding interviews of inmates with their family members, the spokesperson said.

The committee has permitted maximum of 80, 120, 150 and 180 visitors per day, per jail, on all working days up to 4pm in jails having capacity up to 1,000, 1,001 to 1,500, 1,501 to 2,000 and 2,001 or more, respectively. Counsels for inmates have been allowed to meet prisoners between 4pm to 5pm on all working days.

The committee, in its last meeting held on February 11, had directed the jails authorities for readmission of 2,580 convicts who were involved in heinous offences, from February 23, in staggered phases.