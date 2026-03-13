Over ₹2.5 crore given to promote art & culture in Haryana: Centre in Rajya Sabha

The central government has provided financial assistance of ₹2.53 crore to cultural organisations of Haryana in the past three years under central schemes aimed at promoting art and culture, Union minister of culture and tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Only one Haryana organisation having national presence received ₹26.25 lakh in 2024-25. (HT Photo for representation)

Shekhawat told the upper house that under the Centre’s Cultural Function and Production Grant (CFPG) scheme, as many as 29 cultural organisations from Haryana have received grants worth ₹89.89 lakh in 2024-25, 36 organisations got ₹74.72 lakh in 2023-24, and 28 organisations received ₹62.59 lakh in 2022-23. Only one Haryana organisation having national presence received ₹26.25 lakh in 2024-25.

Shekhawat, who was responding to an unstarred question by BJP MP, Rekha Sharma, said the Union ministry of culture implements two central sector schemes including CFPG scheme and Financial Assistance to Cultural Organisations with National Presence scheme. Under these, financial assistance is provided directly to eligible cultural organisations working in the field of art and culture across the country including Haryana for organising seminars, conferences, research, workshops, festivals, exhibitions, symposia and production of dance, drama-theatre, and music.

The Union minister said that ministry of culture, through its zonal cultural centres, organises cultural festivals such as Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, Shilpgram Utsav, Rashtriya Shilp Mela, Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, and Lokotsav from time to time to promote traditional arts and support local artisans across the country.