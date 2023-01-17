Over 25,000 youths got govt jobs in 10 months: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government has provided 25,886 jobs to the youth in just 10 months of its tenure.

Addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to 271 specialist doctors, 90 lab technicians and 17 helpers at the Municipal Bhawan here, the chief minister said, “It reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.”

He said his government has decided to build 16 new medical colleges in the next five years that will take the total tally of institutes in the state to 25. Mann said on the one hand, it will impart quality medical education to the students and on other, it will help in providing world-class healthcare facilities to the people.

He claimed that Aam Aadmi clinics have “revolutionised” the healthcare sector in Punjab and more than 95% patients visiting daily recover from their ailments.

Mann said that ever since the launch of these clinics on August 15 last year, they have witnessed a footfall of more than 10 lakh patients.

The chief minister said his government was committed to rejuvenating education, health and employment sectors in Punjab. “We are making strenuous efforts to give impetus to industrial development. During the previous regimes, industrialists had to negotiate with the political families and agreements were inked with them, but now industrialists are signing MoUs with the state,” he added.

Mann said the strengthening of the education and health sectors will also help the state in checking the brain drain and reverse the migration trend.

122 newly recruited junior engineers get appointment letters

Rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday also distributed appointment letters to 122 newly recruited junior engineers (technical wing) at Mohali.

He said that filling the vacant posts was another important step towards taking the state in the direction of making it ‘Rangala Punjab’. “Earlier, 20 subdivisional officers, 43 junior draftsmen and five clerks were recruited in the panchayats department,” he added.