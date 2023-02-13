Over 25 ambulances await resuscitation in Ludhiana

Despite the ever-increasing requirement for ambulances to cater to the population of the entire district, around 28-29 non-operational ambulances remain stationed at different locations.

Of the total ambulances, 10 have been gathering dust at the premises of the civil hospital itself for the past three years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking of the same, senior medical officer Amarjit Kaur said, “We have written to our higher authorities several times for the disposal of these defunct ambulances. We don’t want anti-social elements to misuse these non-operational ambulances.”

“The civil hospital has six ambulances in working condition. There is a shortage of drivers as only three are available to operate these ambulances,” she added.

As per sources, as many as 35 ambulances were bought at a cost of ₹2.5 crore by the health department. The same came in the backdrop of a scarcely 52 ambulances catering the state’s most densely populated district.

Highlighting the problems being faced by the public, Kamlesh Kumar, a patient’s attendant, said, “My mother was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, as she was suffering from severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. We tried to get the civil hospital ambulance but failed. Later hospital staff arranged an ambulance with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the issue, deputy medical commissioner Ramandeep Kaur said, “The work to dispose of these ambulances is under process. The price set by Punjab Health Systems Corporation to sell these ambulances is not attracting the scrap dealers. We have written to the department for fresh guidelines and tender with revised rates to dispose of the ambulances.”

It was learnt that some of the tyres and accessories installed in the ambulances have been stolen. A hospital source, meanwhile, said antisocial elements often use the vehicles for drinking and empty liquor bottles can be found littered in their vicinity.