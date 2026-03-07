Over 2L students appear for Himachal board exams; live streaming introduced for 1st time

More than two lakh students are appearing in the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) across the state. He said the board has established nearly 2,800 examination centres across Himachal Pradesh to ensure that students can appear for the exams even in areas with a small number of candidates. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HPBOSE chairperson Rajesh Sharma shared the details on Friday while reviewing examination arrangements during his visit to several centres, including the historic Portmore Girls Senior Secondary School in Shimla.

He said the board has established nearly 2,800 examination centres across Himachal Pradesh to ensure that students can appear for the exams even in areas with a small number of candidates.

“The board examinations play a crucial role in every student’s life as their future career often depends on this stage. Around two lakh students are taking the exams across the state and nearly 2,800 centres have been set up. Even in areas where the number of students is low, we have ensured that every child gets the opportunity to sit for the examination,” Sharma said.

He added that the board has introduced live streaming from examination centres for the first time this year to strengthen monitoring.

“Earlier we used to receive only video recordings, but now centres are being monitored through live streaming. I wanted to personally assess how successful this initiative has been,” he said.

During his visit, Sharma also noted that separate classrooms had been arranged for differently-abled students to help them write the exams comfortably.

“The board’s aim is to ensure that every talented student gets a fair opportunity and that merit is not affected by unfair means or copying,” he said.

Highlighting the board’s push towards digitisation, Sharma said students no longer need to visit the board office to obtain certificates.

“Whether it is a Class 8 or Class 10 certificate, students can now download it online after completing the required process. This is a major step towards making services more accessible and transparent,” he said.

He added that the board is also planning to establish career counselling centres and a high-tech space lab in Dharamshala, possibly with support from corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.