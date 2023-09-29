Ludhiana: Over 3,000 mutation cases decided at revenue camp

Over 3,000 mutation cases were decided during a revenue camp was organised under “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative on Friday at Hambaran road. The camp was organised to provide citizen-centric services.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik listening to the problems of the people at a revenue camp in Ludhiana on Friday (Manish/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While visiting the camp, MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Jeewan Singh Sangowal, and deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik interacted with the applicants and directed officials to ensure prompt disposal of the complaints.

Giving details, Malik said that over 31,00 applications, included 3,000 mutation cases and 100 land-ownership cases, were decided.

She added that while 500 mutations were decided by patwaris, 1,550 were finalised by kanungos. Circle revenue officers decided over 1,100 mutations, she said, adding that about 50 fresh applications were received during the camp.

Malik said special camps were being organised with an objective to reach out to the masses about the government’s schemes under the state’s “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative.

She said that the Punjab government has appointed new patwaris who will join their postings soon, easing the burden on their to-be colleagues currently holding additional charges. She said that the move was to pave way to streamline the working of the revenue department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that more camps will be held across the district. A special camp of the transport department will be held on September 30, Malik added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!