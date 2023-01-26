Over 3,500 apply for 53 teaching posts at Panjab University

Panjab University (PU) has received more than 3,500 applications for the 53 teaching positions — 39 assistant professors and 14 associate professors — advertised by the varsity last month.

University officials said 3,522 applicants have deposited the fee online. From these, 3,217 applications have been received for the posts of assistant professors advertised from various departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Facing a severe faculty crunch, PU is going to recruit teachers after a gap of several years. The varsity has not hired new teachers since 2014. There are 1,378 sanctioned positions at PU, but the university currently has only 630 regular teachers.

After the applications are received, the process of segregation (department-wise) will be carried out by the establishment branch of the university before shortlisting by a panel headed by the dean university instruction (DUI).

A senior university official said the interview process will start after the shortlisting of the applications, but highlighted that faculty deans are required for the same.

“We are preparing to hold the election of the faculty deans who are elected in February and after that we will start the interview process immediately,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU has been functioning without faculty deans for around two years now. The one-year term of various faculty deans had ended in January 2021 without the selection of their successors. The election for picking deans of 11 faculties and secretaries was to take place after two years in December, but had been deferred.