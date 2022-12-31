Over 3k cops to man Ludhiana roads on New Year’s eve

Around 3,037 police personnel, including 500 women cops, will be on the streets to maintain strict vigil on the New Year’s eve.

The arrangements by the police include around 60 checkpoints on all busy roads and around 50 patrolling units have been deployed which will be present in all parts of the city. As many as 38 station house officers and 30 gazetted officers will lead their units.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the police have been tasked to crack down on those who indulge in drink and drive, rash driving, eve teasing and cause traffic disruptions. “For that purpose, the city has been divided into 12 sectors which include the areas of Ferozepur road, South City, Sarabha Nagar, Malhar road, Sarabha Nagar Market, Mall road, Fountain Chowk, Clock T,ower, Humbran road, Ghumar Mandi, Aarti chowk, Chandigarh road etc,” he added.

He said that units of women police in civil clothes will remain present at various markets to take action against those who would cause harassment to women. He said that people are advised to avoid hooliganism and drinking in public places.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operations) Sameer Verma said police carried out a flag march in different areas on Friday. He said that the police’s main target would be to maintain law and order.

He said out of four traffic zones, Zone-3 which has posh areas, including Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Rajguru Nagar Model Town Rishi Nagar, Malhar road, and Sarabha Nagar, is highly important.

Safe Drive - Stay Alive, a city-based non-governmental organisation working for road safety, held an event in which traffic officials including ACP traffic Charanjit Lamba were present. President of the NGO Naval Kaura and ACP Lamba apprised the residents regarding various measures being taken to keep the flow of traffic smooth and maintain law and order on New Year’s eve.