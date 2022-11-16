Over 4.5 lakh visitors flocked Chandigarh Bird Park in its first year

The Chandigarh Bird Park at Sukhna Lake drew in over 4.5 lakh visitors in its first year, UT administration revealed during the anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.

UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai gave out the figures for the last year, saying it speaks volume of the popularity of the park.

“People of Chandigarh have always appreciated the authenticity and beauty of nature. The establishment of the Chandigarh Bird Park close to Sukhna Lake will go a long way in the history of Chandigarh”, he said.

Organised by the department of forest and wildlife, the celebrations were attended by UT adviser Dharam Pal — who announced free entry to the park on Wednesday, November 16, to mark the milestone.

“Free entry to the park will facilitate more people to visit and appreciate the beauty of nature, and in turn can contribute to conservation of the avi-fauna. The park has become a must visit destination for nature lovers and children, both residents as well as visitors visiting Chandigarh,” the UT adviser said while inaugurating the newly established prefabricated ticket counter at the entry gate. He also released 15 newborn Budgerigar parakeets into their aviary.

Dharam Pal also planted saplings and distributed the prizes to school children who participated in a drawing/poster competition on the theme – “My Chandigarh, My Bird Park”.

Chandigarh Bird Park, developed over an area of 6.5 acres, was inaugurated by Avita Kovind, the then First Lady of India on November 16, 2021. The park has four uniquely-designed aviaries simulating the natural habitat of exotic birds.