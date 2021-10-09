Over 4 yrs, no development of focal points in Punjab: Industry

Over four years after the Punjab government, then led by Captain Amarinder Singh, highlighted in its own report how focal points in various parts of the state were in a bad shape, the condition still remains the same with no progress being made on this front.

The issue of ailing infrastructure in focal points of Ludhiana and Amritsar was highlighted during a virtual stakeholder meeting of the PHD chamber of commerce and industry (PHDCCI), Punjab chapter, with the state government on Friday.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, federation of industrial and commercial organisation (FICO), highlighted how since 1996, no new focal point had been given to Ludhiana.

“Ludhiana is the world’s second-largest manufacturer of bicycles and bicycle products. The only little progress is that a chunk of land has been given to the Hero group for the Dhanansu cycle valley project. What we need is a focal point in Dhanansu where ancillary units can be set up, but that has not been done. Other focal points are also in a pitiable shape in the state with the government paying no heed to the same,” he said.

Kamal Dalmia from Amritsar Textile Association said the industry had suffered a lot post the pandemic. “Amritsar needs special funds to be allocated for infrastructure development of the focal point. There are no proper roads and a lack of sewerage at the old focal point in Amritsar. Plots allocated for the fire substation are lying vacant. In 2009, ₹5 crore was allocated for the development of focal points and in the last 12 years, no fresh allocation of funds has been provided by the government,” he said.

In 2017, soon after the Congress government was voted to power, an internal report submitted to the chief minister’s office (CMO) by the Ludhiana administration had highlighted the non-availability of waste compactors in focal point areas and the tendency of industries to litter in nearby vacant plots that was taking a toll on solid waste management. Four years on, the situation is still the same.

The industrialists also highlighted that the strength of any state was the MSME sector, but the government had not put in place any policy to strengthen this sector and all emphasis was always on the large-scale units while the MSME sector continued to be neglected. Besides, issues like the demand for the abolition of professional tax, trade licence and fulfilling the long-pending demand of the industry to provide power at ₹5 per unit was also raised.

Dr Ashok Khanna, former president, PHDCCI, said the government should focus on strengthening the existing infrastructure with modern facilities and an uninterrupted power supply that would act as a magnet for the industries to invest.

Tejveer Singh, principal secretary, industries and commerce, said the department of industries and commerce had taken various initiatives to bolster the growth of the industry in the state in terms of providing a stable policy regime, good infrastructure, focal points industrial parks, skilled manpower, good air and road connectivity, reduced compliance and easy allotment to do business.

Avneet Kaur, joint CEO, Invest Punjab, said Invest Punjab was a one-stop office for all investments to happen in the state.

She apprised industry members of various initiatives taken by the Punjab government in the last 4.5 years with 3,300 projects on board and proposed investment of ₹99,000 crore.