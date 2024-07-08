Over 40 schoolkids injured as Haryana Roadways mini bus overturns near Pinjore

An overloaded Haryana Roadways mini bus headed from Kalka to the hill areas of Pinjore overturned near Nolta village at 7.15am on Monday, leaving 50 people injured, most of them schoolchildren, officials said. Over 40 schoolchildren were injured when a Haryana Roadways mini bus fell into a ditch near Nolta village in the hill area of Pinjore block of Panchkula district on Monday morning. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula and polyclinic at Pinjore. (Sant Arora/HT)

More than 40 children were among those injured in the accident as students of the area take the mini bus to go to school in the morning.

“The mini bus overturned while negotiating a turn. A police inquiry is on but for now our focus in on rescuing the injured,” Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg told reporters at the local civil hospital. The victims said that the driver was speeding and he lost control while taking a turn as the bus was overloaded. Some cited the poor condition of the road as another reason.

Rescuers after the accident near Pinjore on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said 46 people were rushed to the polyclinic at Pinjore from where 22 victims were referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Four of them were adults, including the conductor. A woman bystander in her sixties, who was injured on the shoulder after the bus fell, was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

A school girl is suspected to have had a compression fracture in the spine, but the rest of the patients are stable. One of the adults was shifted to the ICU due to bleeding in the liver.

One of the injured students undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Driver, conductor suspended

The driver, Yash Pal, fled after the accident, while conductor Sandeep Kumar was among the injured. Both of them have been placed under suspension. Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, general manager Ashok Kaushik took the action against the driver and conductor after complaints of overspeeding and overcrowding of the bus. The Haryana Roadways mini bus is used by schoolchildren and students of Government Industrial Training Institute in Kalka.

The injured passengers undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/Ht)

Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is the Panchkula BJP MLA, said an inquiry has been initiated and police are investigating the matter. He met the injured victims at the civil hospital and announced that two buses will run on the route from Kalka to avoid overloading.

Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary, former BJP MLA Latika Sharma and Panchkula Aam Aadmi Party president Ranjit Uppal also arrived at the civil hospital to meet the injured.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik was also present.