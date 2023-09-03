Over 5,000 appear for NDA, CDS exams in Ludhiana

As many 5,077 students, hailing from different districts of Punjab, gathered at 13 examination centres in Ludhiana to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defense Services (CDS) examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday.

Candidates coming out of an examination centre after appearing for the NDA exam in Ludhiana. (HT/ MANISH)

The NDA/NA examination saw a total of 3,223 candidates taking the test, while 1,447 were absent. In the CDS examination, 1,854 candidates participated, with 943 remaining absent. A grand total of 4,670 students had registered for the NDA examination, while 2,798 had enrolled for the CDS examination.

The National Defence Academy, which opened its doors to women candidates in 2021, witnessed a notable presence of female aspirants this year. A total of 603 women candidates took the NDA examination, while 219 appeared for the CDS examination, signifying the growing interest of women in defence careers.

The NDA/NA examination included paper-1 and paper-2, covering mathematics and the general ability test. It was conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The CDS examination, on the other hand, was held in three shifts of two hours each - 9 am to 11 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 5 pm, as per additional commissioner Gautam Jain.

The examinations were held at various centres across the city, with Ludhiana being the sole examination hub in the state. This drew a substantial number of students and their parents from remote towns and villages.

Given the nature of the examinations, stringent security measures were put in place. Mobile phones, IT gadgets, bluetooth devices and other communication tools were strictly prohibited inside the examination centres. To ensure the integrity of the exams, mobile jammers were deployed, and security personnel were stationed both inside and outside the examination centres.