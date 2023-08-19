Ludhiana health dept data: Over 55% water samples fail potability test in July

More than half of the water samples collected in the month of July have failed the potability test, raising health concerns among the public.

According to the data of the district health department, out of a total of 89 samples taken from various locations, including municipal health spots, schools, and public areas, 49 samples were found unsuitable for consumption.

The data indicates that 30 out of 43 samples taken from urban municipal areas did not pass the potability test. These samples were collected from areas like Partapwala, Macchiwara, Krishnapuri, and Indra Colony. Similarly, 13 out of 40 water samples collected from schools in Sidhwan Bet, Jagraon, and Payal also failed the quality assessment, rendering the water sources of these schools unfit for consumption.

All six samples taken from public health sources were found to be of poor quality. The affected areas include Janta Nagar, Dhoka Mohalla, Basant Nagar, Harbanspura, Shimlapuri, and Giaspura, among others.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Amarjot Singh warned about the 55% samples that fell short of water quality standards, saying, “Bacterial growth sees exponential rise during the monsoon season if left unaddressed. Microbiologically tainted drinking water has the potential to spread diseases like diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and severe gastrointestinal illnesses when consumed over extended periods.”

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “During the rainy season, the regular cleaning of water tanks can be compromised, making these sources more susceptible to contamination. The primary goal of collecting these samples is to monitor and curb contamination. The administration is committed to ensuring that these areas receive a clean supply of potable water.”

Malik said that work is underway to install filters in schools. “We are dedicated to equipping all educational facilities across the district with water filters to guarantee clean and safe drinking water for our students.”

The health department, tasked with ensuring water safety, typically collects 60-80 samples each month for contamination checks. In the previous months, 16 out of 69 samples failed in June, while 17 out of 80 samples fell below par in May.

However, residents have expressed their concerns over the deteriorating water quality. Many have complained about the foul smell and discolouration of the water.

Krishna Yadav, a resident of Giaspura, said that despite their complaints, authorities have advised them to install water purifiers, which is financially burdensome for many in the area, especially the labourers.

“It’s not just July, even throughout the first week of August, our homes were supplied with foul-smelling, yellowish water due to rains. This left us with no choice but to seek drinking water from nearby gurdwaras,” Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Tajpur Road, said.

